Silver Alert issued for missing Rochester woman

A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared.

The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the disappearance of Logann Renee Hatfield, a 20 year old white female, 5 feet 5 inches tall, 110 pounds, brown hair with brown eyes, with “Brianna” and a rose tattoo on her left ankle and “an alien” on her right shoulder, and driving a red 2003 Ford Focus with a broken rear windshield covered with plexi glass and duct tape with Indiana license plate number 787YGH.

Logann is missing from Rochester, Indiana which is 105 miles north of Indianapolis and was last seen on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 10:30 pm. She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Logann Renee Hatfield, contact the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office at 1-800-419-2819 or 911.