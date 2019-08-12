Silver Alert issued for missing Pulaski County man

WINIMAC, Ind. (WANE) The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the disappearance of James Edmund Kuhn, an 84 year old white male, 5 feet 6 inches tall, 150 pounds, gray hair with blue eyes and driving a yellow 2006 Chevy Colorado with Indiana plate number SXQ614.



James is missing from Winamac, Indiana which is 92 miles north of Indianapolis and was last seen on Sunday, August 11, 2019 at 3:30 pm. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.



If you have any information on James Edmund Kuhn, contact the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office at 574-946-6655 or 911.