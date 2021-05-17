Silver Alert issued for missing Porter Co. man

PORTER COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared.

The Porter County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the disappearance of John O’Hara, a 75 year old white male, 5 feet 9 inches tall, 200 pounds, white hair with brown eyes, last seen wearing a older Chicago Cubs hat, dark blue windbreaker vest with no sleeves, blue jeans or black sweat pants, dark brown work boots, and driving a gray 2015 Honda CRV with Indiana license plate 96V4

John is missing from Valparaiso, Indiana which is 154 miles northwest of Indianapolis and was last seen on Monday, May 17, 2021 at 10:00 am. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on John O’Hara, contact the Porter County Sheriff’s Department at 219-477-3000 or 911.