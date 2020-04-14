Silver Alert issued for missing Pine Village man

A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the disappearance of Gary L. Heinold, a 79 year old white male, 5 feet 10 inches, 170 pounds, gray hair with brown eyes. Gary was last seen wearing a dark blue hooded zip up sweatshirt, blue jeans, brown leather work boots, and glasses. Gary is also believed to be driving a white 2003 Chevrolet S-10 pickup truck with Indiana license plate SON678.

Gary is missing from Pine Village, Indiana which is 83 miles northwest of Indianapolis and was last seen on Thursday, April 14, 2020 at 8:00 am. Gary is believed to be in danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Gary L. Heinold, contact the Warren County Sheriff’s Department at 765-764-4367 or 911.