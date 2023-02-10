PIKE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared.

The Pike County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the disappearance of Lisa Harker, a 50-year-old woman described by police as 5 feet 3 inches tall, 165 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Harker was last seen driving a 2015 Silver Chevrolet Equinox with an Indiana license plate of AJT923.

Harker is missing from Jasper, which is 119 miles southwest of Indianapolis. She was last seen on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023 at noon. She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Lisa Harker, contact the Pike County Sheriff’s Department at 812-354-6024 or 911.