A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared.

The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the disappearance of Marcia Erhardt, an 18 year old white female, 5 feet 7 inches tall, 120 pounds, blonde hair with blue eyes, last seen wearing a black Adidas jacket, gray hoodie and gray sweatpants.

Marcia is missing from Osceola, Indiana which is 156 miles north of Indianapolis and was last seen on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, at 8:00 pm. She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Marcia Erhardt, contact the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Department at 574-533-4151 or 911.