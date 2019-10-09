Silver Alert issued for missing Osceola man canceled

UPDATE

Silver Alert 101-2019 issued on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 on Adam Lacava has been cancelled as of Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at 11:45 am as requested by the investigating agency. For more information on this cancellation, please contact the Osceola Police Department at 574-235-9611.

ORIGINAL

A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared.

The Osceola Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Adam Lacava, a 36 year old white male, 5 feet 8 inches tall, 180 pounds, brown hair with blue eyes, last seen wearing a dark colored hoodie and black basketball shorts.

Adam is missing from Osceola, Indiana which is 158 miles north of Indianapolis and was last seen on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at 1:15 pm. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Adam Lacava, contact the Osceola Police Department at 574-235-9611 or 911.