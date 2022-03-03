A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared.

The St. John Police Department is investigating the disappearance of William Purcell, a 44 year old white male, 5 feet 4 inches tall, 240 pounds, brown hair with brown eyes, last seen wearing a black baseball cap, black rimmed glasses, white, black, and gray cow print pattern jacket, white shirt with “VANS” across the chest, tan pants, white and black shoes, and carrying a black duffel bag.

William is missing from St. John, Indiana which is 148 miles northwest of Indianapolis and was last seen on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 2:00 am. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on William Purcell, contact the St. John Police Department at 219-365-6032 or 911.