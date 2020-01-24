Silver Alert issued for missing Notre Dame woman

A statewide Silver Alert was issued for Annrose Jerry, 21, of Notre Dame.

NOTRE DAME, Ind. (WANE) — A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Notre Dame woman.

The Notre Dame Police Department says Annrose Jerry, 21, is an Asian woman who is 5 feet 5 inches tall, 150 pounds, with black hair and black eyes. She was last seen around 8:00 p.m. Tuesday wearing an ankle-length gray quilted coat over a multi-colored ankle-length skirt or dress.

Police believe she is in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Annrose Jerry, contact the Notre Dame Police Department at 574-631-5555 or 911.