Silver Alert issued for missing northwestern Indiana man

A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared.

The Schererville Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Chad Joseph Paulson, a 39 year old white male, 5 feet 9 inches, 145 pounds, brown hair with brown eyes. Chad may possibly be driving a silver 2010 Honda Fit with Indiana license plate 926RMV .

Chad is missing from Schererville, Indiana which is 147 miles northwest of Indianapolis and was last seen on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at 11:00 pm. Chad is believed to be in danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Chad Joseph Paulson, contact the Schererville Police Department 219-322-5000 or 911