Silver Alert issued for missing northwest Indiana woman

Dushawna L. Glover

A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared.

The Griffith Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Dushawna L. Glover, a 48 year old black female, 5 feet, 180 pounds, black hair with brown eyes.  Dushawna was last seen wearing a white top and blue jeans.

Dushawna is missing from Griffith, Indiana which is 149 miles northwest of Indianapolis and was last seen on Saturday, May 16, 2020 at 6:00 am.  Dushawna is believed to be in danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Dushawna L. Glover, contact the Griffith Police Department at 219-660-0008 or 911.

This concludes this Silver Alert.

