Silver Alert issued for missing northwest Indiana teens

Indiana
Posted: / Updated:
Photo courtesy of the Mishawaka Police Department

A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared.

The Mishawaka Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Lilli Davis, 14, and Ashley Taulbee, 16.

Lilli is described as:

  • Black, female
  • 5 feet 2 inches tall
  • 125 pounds
  • Brown hair with brown eyes
  • Last seen wearing blue jeans with a hole in the knee and gray Nike Jordans
Photo courtesy of the Mishawaka Police Department

Ashley is described as:

  • White female
  • 5 feet 4 inches tall
  • 140 pounds
  • Blond hair with green eyes
  • Last seen wearing a blue tie-dye shirt, black and gray jogger pants and black tennis shoes

Lilli and Ashley are missing from Mishawaka, Indiana which is 150 miles north of Indianapolis and were last seen on Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at 4:45 pm. They are believed to be in danger and may require medical assistance. 

If you have any information on Lilli and Ashley, contact the Mishawaka Police Department at 574-258-1678 or 911.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss