Silver Alert issued for missing northwest Indiana teens

Photo courtesy of the Mishawaka Police Department

A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared.

The Mishawaka Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Lilli Davis, 14, and Ashley Taulbee, 16.

Lilli is described as:

Black, female

5 feet 2 inches tall

125 pounds

Brown hair with brown eyes

Last seen wearing blue jeans with a hole in the knee and gray Nike Jordans

Photo courtesy of the Mishawaka Police Department

Ashley is described as:

White female

5 feet 4 inches tall

140 pounds

Blond hair with green eyes

Last seen wearing a blue tie-dye shirt, black and gray jogger pants and black tennis shoes

Lilli and Ashley are missing from Mishawaka, Indiana which is 150 miles north of Indianapolis and were last seen on Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at 4:45 pm. They are believed to be in danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Lilli and Ashley, contact the Mishawaka Police Department at 574-258-1678 or 911.