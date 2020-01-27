Silver Alert issued for missing northwest Indiana man

A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared.

The Portage Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Joseph W. Thomas, an 82 year old black male, 5 feet 8 inches tall, 190 pounds, gray hair with brown eyes, last seen wearing a blue winter coat and a knit stocking hat.

Joseph is missing from Portage, Indiana which is 156 miles northwest of Indianapolis and was last seen on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 4:30pm. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Joseph W. Thomas, contact the Portage Police Department at 219-477-3000 or 911.