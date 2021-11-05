Silver Alert issued for missing northwest Indiana man

A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared.

Jeffery Moore Jr.

The Newton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the disappearance of Jeffery Moore Jr, a 40 year old white male, 6 feet 1 inch tall, 185 pounds, brown hair with green eyes, last seen wearing a black t-shirt and light blue jeans.

Jeffery is missing from Indianapolis, Indiana and was last seen on Wednesday, November 3, 2021, 7:00 pm. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Jeffery Moore Jr, contact the Newton County Sheriff’s Office at 219-474-5661 or 911.