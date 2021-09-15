Silver Alert issued for missing northwest Indiana man

The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the disappearance of Lee Garland, an 81 year old white male, 5 feet 8 inches tall, 178 pounds, brown hair with grey eyes, last seen wearing a long sleeve blue shirt with faded Rustler blue jeans, and driving a beige 2016 Chevrolet Malibu with Indiana registration D828QV.



Lee is missing from Fair Oaks, Indiana which is 114 miles northwest of Indianapolis and was last seen on Tuesday September 14, 2021 at 12:00 pm. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.



If you have any information on Lee Garland, contact the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office at 219-866-7334 or 911.