A statewide Silver Alert issued in 2019 after a Starke County man went missing has been canceled.

James Runkle was last seen Sept. 20, 2019, in North Judson. State police said he was possibly driving a black 2004 Chevy Silverado pickup truck with an orange kayak in the back and Indiana license plate BLT662.

A Silver Alert issued at the time said Runkle was believed to be in extreme danger and possibly in need of medical assistance.

On Tuesday then, some 2 1/2 years later, state police canceled the Silver Alert.

No other information was provided.