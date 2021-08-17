Silver Alert issued for missing northern Indiana 14-year-old

A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared.

The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the disappearance of Sara Shapland, a 14 year old white female, 5 feet 4 inches tall, 140 pounds, brown hair with green eyes, last seen wearing a white t-shirt with black shorts and Nike tennis shoes, with a multicolored backpack.

Sara is missing from Nappanee, Indiana which is 135 miles north of Indianapolis and was last seen on Tuesday, August 17, 2021 at 2:59 am. She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Sara Shapland, contact the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office at 574-533-4151 or 911.