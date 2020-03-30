Silver Alert issued for missing North Vernon man

A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared.

The Jennings County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the disappearance of Brian K. Kirby, a 52 year old white male, 5 feet 9 inches, 180 pounds, red hair with blue eyes. Brian was last seen wearing an orange knitted toboggan, grey sweat shirt with “Tennessee” in white letters and blue jeans.

Brian is missing from North Vernon, Indiana which is 67 miles southeast of Indianapolis and was last seen on Saturday, March 28, 2020 at 11:00 pm. He is believed to be in danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Brian K. Kirby, contact the Jennings County Sheriff’s Department at 812-346-4911 or 911.