Silver alert issued for missing Newton County woman

NEWTON COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared.

The Newton County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the disappearance of Doris Vazquez. She is an 80 year old white woman, 5 feet 2 inches tall, 148 pounds, black hair with brown eyes, last seen driving a black 2014 Ford Focus hatchback with an Indiana plate of UWO601.



Doris is missing from DeMotte, Indiana which is 124 miles northwest of Indianapolis, and was last seen on Friday, September 3 at 10:30 a.m.

She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.



If you have any information on Doris Vazquez, contact the Newton County Sheriff’s Department at 219-474-5661 or 911.