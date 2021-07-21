Silver Alert issued for missing New Castle man

A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared.

The New Castle Police Department is investigating the disappearance of David Mise, a 63-year-old white male, 5 feet 11 inches tall, 390 pounds, white hair with blue eyes, last seen wearing a light blue polo shirt, dark blue shorts with red and blue flip-flops, and driving a silver 2021 Kia Rio with Arizona license 2NA8VC.

David is missing from New Castle, Indiana which is 48 miles east of Indianapolis and was last seen on Tuesday, July 20, 2021 at 3:30 p.m. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on David Mise, contact the New Castle Police Department at 765-529-4890 or 911.