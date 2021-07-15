Silver Alert issued for missing New Castle man

A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared.

The New Castle Police Department is investigating the disappearance of David Heaston, a 33 year old white male, 5 feet 10 inches tall, 220 pounds, brown hair with brown eyes, last seen wearing a light colored t-shirt and khaki shorts.

David is missing from New Castle, Indiana which is 57 miles northeast of Indianapolis and was last seen on Friday, July 09, 2021 at 8:07 pm. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on David Heaston, contact the New Castle Police Department at 765-529-4890 or 911.