Silver Alert issued for missing Nappanee man

The Nappanee Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Corey L. Ellis, a 29 year old white male, 6 feet 2 inches, 150 pounds, brown hair with hazel eyes. Corey was last seen driving a white 2002 Toyota Echo with a “Jesus is King” sign in the rear window and Indiana license plate 280AGE.

Corey is missing from Elkhart, Indiana which is 163 miles north of Indianapolis and was last seen on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at 8:00 am. Corey is believed to be in danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Corey L. Ellis, contact the Nappanee Police Department at 574-773-4111 or 911.