Silver Alert issued for missing Morgan County woman

A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared.

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the disappearance of Madelyn Miller, a 23 year old white female, 5 feet 7 inches tall, 115 pounds, brown hair with brown eyes, last seen wearing a dark shirt, jeans, and white shoes, and driving a tan 2003 Chevrolet Impala with an Indiana license plate of 944RVI.

Madelyn is missing from Mooresville, Indiana which is 19 miles southwest of Indianapolis and was last seen on Wednesday, September 22, 2021, at 5:00 pm. She is believed to be in danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Madelyn Miller, contact the Morgan County Sheriff’s Department at 765-342-5544 or 911.