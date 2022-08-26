A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared.

The Mooresville Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Steven Bryan, a 3 year old white male, 3 feet 5 inches tall, 32 pounds, brown hair with blue eyes, and Caleb Blevins, a 30 year old white male, 6 feet tall, 225 pounds, brown hair with brown eyes. They are believed to be in the company of Deborah Bryan, a 29 year old white female, 5 feet 8 inches tall, 135 pounds, brown hair with hazel eyes, and in a Silver 2020 Toyota Rav4 SUV with Indiana plate VSH490.

Steven and Caleb are missing from Mooresville, Indiana which is 18 miles southwest of Indianapolis and were last seen on Wednesday, July 20, 2022.

If you have any information on Steven Bryan or Caleb Blevins, contact the Mooresville Police Department at 317-831-3434 or 911.