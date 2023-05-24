MONROE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the disappearance of 49-year-old Christina Lynn Strunk, who was last seen on May 22 at 10:00 a.m. in Bloomington, Indiana.

Strunk is listed at 5 feet 4 inches tall, 85 pounds and has blonde hair with hazel eyes.

She was last seen wearing a black floral dress and driving a red 2016 Toyota Camry with an Indiana license plate labeled BLZ500.

Strunk is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Anyone with information regarding her location should contact the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office at 812-349-2781 or call 911.