Silver Alert issued for missing Mishawaka woman

A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared.

Endyanna Jennings

The Mishawaka Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Endyanna Jennings, a non-verbal 20 year old black female, 5 feet 2 inches tall, 139 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, last seen wearing a gray coat and blue jeans.

Endyanna is missing from Mishawaka, Indiana, which is 150 miles north of Indianapolis and was last seen on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at 4:00 pm. She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Endyanna Jennings, contact the Mishawaka Police Department at 574-258-1678 or 911.