Silver Alert issued for missing Mishawaka man

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WANE) – The Mishawaka Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Joseph Gerencser.

He’s a 65-year-old white man with gray balding hair and brown eyes. He’s 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds.

Gerencser was last seen wearing a black coat, a green and red pullover and blue jeans.

He was last seen around 5 a.m. Wednesday in Mishawaka, which is just southeast of South Bend.

Police believe he is in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you ave any information about Joseph Gerencser, contact the Mishawaka Police Department at 574-258-1678 or call 911.