Silver Alert issued for missing Mishawaka man

A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared.

The Mishawaka Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Joseph G. Gerencser, a 65 year old white male, 5 feet 7 inches, 140 pounds, gray hair with brown eyes. Joseph was last seen wearing a shirt, and blue jeans.

Joseph is missing from Mishawaka, Indiana which is 153 miles north of Indianapolis and was last seen on Thursday, April 23, 2020 at 10:00 pm. Joseph is believed to be in danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Joseph G. Gerencser, contact the Mishawaka Police Department at 574-258-1678 or 911.