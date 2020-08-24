Silver Alert issued for missing Martin County man

A Silver Alert has been issued for Jesse Martinez, 45, last seen in Martin County on Friday.

LOOGOOTEE, Ind. (WANE) – A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared.

The Martin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the disappearance of Jesse Martinez, a 45 year old Hispanic male. Martinez is 5 feet 10 inches tall, 260 pounds, with black hair with brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a dark shirt, grey pants with black pockets on the knees, and is possibly wearing glasses.

Jesse is missing from Loogootee, Indiana, 99 miles southwest of Indianapolis. He was last seen on Friday, August 21st at 1:00 pm. He is believed to be in danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Jesse Martinez, contact the Martin County Sheriff’s Office at 812-247-3726 or call 911.