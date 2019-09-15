Silver Alert issued for missing Marion man believed to be in danger

MARION, Ind. (WANE) — A Statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Marion man who is believed to be in extreme danger.

The Grant County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the disappearance of 64 year old Henry “Hank” A. Schneider.

Hank is missing from Marion, Indiana which is 85 miles northeast of Indianapolis and was last seen on Saturday, September 14, at 10:00 am.

Authorities believe he is in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Hank is described as being 5 feet 8 inches tall, 130 pounds, with brown hair with brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, blue jeans and white shoes.

If you have any information on Henry “Hank” A. Schneider, contact the Grant County Sheriff’s Department at 765-668-8168 or 911.