Silver Alert issued for missing man

A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a man missing from Fredericksburg, Indiana.

FREDERICKSBURG, Ind. (WANE) – A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a man missing from Fredericksburg, Indiana.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the disappearance of Michael Ray Tipton, a 27 year old white male, 5 feet 9 inches tall, 160 pounds, brown hair with hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing no shirt, blue jeans with a tattoo of “AFTIN PAIGE” on his neck, a design over an eyebrow and tattoos on his chest, shoulders, arms and legs.

Michael is missing from Fredericksburg, Indiana, which is 132 miles south of Indianapolis. He was last seen on Sunday, July 28, 2019 at 8:53pm. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Michael Ray Tipton, contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Department at 812-883-5999 or 911.