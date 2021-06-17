Silver Alert issued for missing Lowell man

f Dale Dewitt, 79, of Lowell (Photo courtesy of the Lowell Police Department)

LOWELL, Ind. (WANE) – A Statewide Silver Alert has been issued for the disappearance of Dale Dewitt, 79, of Lowell.

The Lowell Police Department said Dewitt is described as:

White, male

5 feet 9 inches tall

160 pounds

White hair with blue eyes

Last seen wearing a light purple short sleeve shirt and navy pants

Last seen driving a silver 2020 Ford Mustang with Indiana registration XAM423

Dewitt is missing from Valparaiso, Indiana which is 150 miles northwest of Indianapolis and was last seen on Thursday, June 17, 2021 at 1:30 PM. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Dale Dewitt, contact the Lowell Police Department at 219-696-0411 or 911.