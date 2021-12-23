Silver Alert issued for missing Logansport 12-year-old girl

A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared.

Madisyn Merrill

The Cass County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the disappearance of Madisyn Merrill, a 12 year old white female, 5 foot tall, 120 pounds, blonde hair with blue eyes, last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, gray sweatpants, and light colored tennis shoes.

Madisyn is missing from Logansport, Indiana which is 77 miles north of Indianapolis and was last seen on Thursday, December 23, 2021 at 3:32 am. She is believed to be in extreme danger.

If you have any information on Madisyn Merrill, contact the Cass County Sheriff’s Department at 574-722-6060 or 911.