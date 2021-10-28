Silver Alert issued for missing Lebanon woman

LEBANON, Ind. (WANE) – A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a missing Lebanon woman.

The Lebanon Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Sandra Breedlove, an 80-year-old white female, 5-feet 1-inch tall, 150 pounds, gray hair with hazel eyes, last seen wearing a blue or gray zip up sweatshirt, light gray sweatpants and black shoes with pink and purple swirls on top.

Sandra is missing from Lebanon, Indiana which is 25 miles northwest of Indianapolis and was last seen on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at 10:45 pm. She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Sandra Breedlove, contact the Lebanon Police Department at 765-482-1412 or 911.