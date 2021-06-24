Silver Alert issued for missing Lawrenceburg teen

A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a missing girl from Lawrenceburg.

The Dearborn County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the disappearance of Shannon Oney, a 16 year old white female, 5 feet 2 inches tall, 110 pounds, blonde hair with blue eyes, last seen wearing a black shirt, black pants, and black Vans shoes. She is believed to be in the company of Lamont Giles, a 33 year old biracial male, 5 feet 11 inches tall, 170 pounds, brown hair with brown eyes, and driving a white Chevrolet Colorado truck with Ohio license plate HTQ8117.

Shannon is missing from Lawrenceburg , Indiana which is 115 miles south east of Indianapolis and was last seen on Wednesday, June 23, 2021 at 6:47 pm. She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Shannon Oney, contact the Dearborn County Sheriff’s Department at 812-542-3200 or 911.