Silver Alert issued for missing Lawrence woman

A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared.

The Lawrence Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Marion White, a 35 year old black female, 5 feet 2 inches tall, 250 pounds, black hair with brown eyes, last seen driving a black 2014 Chrysler 200 with an Indiana license plate of BPZ510.

Marion is missing from Lawrence, Indiana which is 11 miles northeast of downtown Indianapolis and was last seen on Thursday, July 8, 2021 at 12:00 pm. She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Marion White, contact the Lawrence Police Department at 317-545-7575 or 911.