Silver Alert issued for missing Lawrence man

LAWRENCE, Ind. (WANE) – A Statewide Silver Alert has been issued.

The Lawrence Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Randy Murray, a 60 year old white male, 5 feet 7 inches tall, 130 pounds, gray hair with blue eyes, last seen wearing a white shirt, and blue jeans.

Murray is missing from Lawrence, Indiana which is 12 miles northeast of Indianapolis and was last seen on Friday at 2 p.m. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Randy Murray, contact the Lawrence Police Department at 317-545-7575 or 911.