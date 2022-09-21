LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared.

The LaPorte County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the disappearance of Nehemiah Birdsong-Hester, a 16-year-old Black male, 6 feet tall, 180 pounds, brown hair with brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a blue long sleeve shirt and blue pants.

Nehemiah is missing from LaPorte, Indiana which is 153 miles northwest of Indianapolis and was last seen on Tuesday, September 20th, at 7:30 p.m. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Nehemiah Birdsong-Hester, contact the LaPorte County Sheriff’s Department at 219-326-7700 ext. 2398 or 911.