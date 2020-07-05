Silver Alert issued for missing LaPorte man

A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared.

The La Porte County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the disappearance of Shane G. Cooper, a 29 year old white male, 5 feet 8 inches, 175 pounds, blonde hair with hazel eyes and was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, blue jeans, and tennis shoes.

Shane is missing from La Porte, Indiana which is 152 miles northwest of Indianapolis and was last seen on Sunday, July 5, 2020 at 1:00 pm. Shane is believed to be in danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Shane G. Cooper, contact the La Porte County Sheriff’s Department 219-326-6808 or 911.