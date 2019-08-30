Silver Alert issued for missing Lake Station man

A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared.

The Lake Station Police Department is investigating the disappearance of James Cori Lyles, a 37 year old black male, 5 feet 8 inches tall, 195 pounds, balding brown hair with brown eyes, last seen wearing a black t-shirt, black sweat pants, walks with a cane and is mute.

James is missing from Lake Station, Indiana which is 152 miles northwest of Indianapolis and was last seen on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at 1:00 pm. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on James Cori Lyles, contact the Lake Station Police Department at 219-660-0027 or 911.