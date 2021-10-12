Silver Alert issued for missing Lafayette teen

A Silver Alert has been declared for a missing teen from Lafayette.

Hannah Dixon

The Lafayette Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Hannah Dixon, a 14 year old white female, 5 feet 4 inches tall, 180 pounds, brown hair with brown eyes, last seen wearing a black Nike hoodie with black Halloween leggings and white Nike shoes.

Hannah is missing from Lafayette, Indiana which is 64 miles northwest of Indianapolis and was last seen on Monday, October 11, 2021 at 12:00 pm. She is believed to be in danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Hannah Dixon, contact the Lafayette Police Department at 765-807-1200 or 911.