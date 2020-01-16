Silver Alert issued for missing Lafayette man

A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared.

The Lafayette Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Howard W. Chappell, a 56 year old white male, 5 feet 8 inches tall, 160 – 180 pounds, blonde hair with blue eyes. Howard was last seen wearing a Purdue windbreaker, black shirt, pants and white shoes and driving a white Jeep Cherokee.

Howard is missing from the Lafayette, Indiana area and was last seen on Monday, January 13, 2020 at 3:15 pm. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance. If you have any information on Howard W. Chappell, contact the Lafayette Police Department at 765-807-1200 or 911.