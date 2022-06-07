KOKOMO, Ind. (WANE) – A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared.

The Kokomo Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Josslyn Maciejewski, a 43-year-old white woman, 5 feet 3 inches tall, 160 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a gray dress, and no shoes.

Maciejewski is missing from Kokomo, which is 58 miles north of Indianapolis and was last seen on Tuesday, June 7 at 9 a.m. She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Josslyn Maciejewski, contact the Kokomo Police Department at 765-456-7194 or 911.