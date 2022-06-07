KOKOMO, Ind. (WANE) – A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared.
The Kokomo Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Josslyn Maciejewski, a 43-year-old white woman, 5 feet 3 inches tall, 160 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a gray dress, and no shoes.
Maciejewski is missing from Kokomo, which is 58 miles north of Indianapolis and was last seen on Tuesday, June 7 at 9 a.m. She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.
If you have any information on Josslyn Maciejewski, contact the Kokomo Police Department at 765-456-7194 or 911.
- 5 teens hospitalized after 2-car crash at DeKalb County intersection
- Silver Alert issued for missing Kokomo woman
- 1 dead after fatal motorcycle crash near Shoaff Park: police
- DNR spotlights safety law after 2 boats sink in Shock Lake
- Pedestrian fatalities hit four-decade high in 2021: These states recorded the most