Silver Alert issued for missing Jay County man

PORTLAND, Ind. (WANE) - A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared.

The Jay County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the disappearance of Robert Charles Currie, a 53 year old white male, 5 feet 7 inches tall, 185 pounds, brown hair with brown eyes, last seen wearing a blue wind breaker jacket, plaid shirt, blue jeans, and has multiple tattoos on his chest, back, arms, and knees. Robert is driving a red 2002 Kia Sportage SUV with Indiana plate XTJ552.

Robert is missing from Portland, Indiana which is 93 miles northeast of Indianapolis and was last seen on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 8:00 pm. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Robert Charles Currie, contact the Jay County Sheriff’s Department at 260-726-8188 or 911.