Emma Whitaker

WHEATFIELD, Ind. (WANE) – A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared.

The Jasper County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the disappearance of Emma Whitaker, a 17-year-old girl, 5 feet 3 inches tall, 133 lbs, blonde hair with blue eyes, who was last seen wearing a blue sweater, tie dye shirt, and blue jeans.

Emma is missing from Wheatfield, which is 124 miles northwest of Indianapolis and was last seen on Thursday, March 24 at 9 p.m. She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Emma Whitaker, contact the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department at 219-866-7344 or 911.