Silver Alert issued for missing IU Bloomington student

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WANE) — A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 20-year-old college student from Indiana University Bloomington.

Police say Alexander William Weiss is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

He is described as 5′ 11″ inches tall, 125 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. IU Bloomington Police said he was last seen wearing a burgundy IU shirt with “INDIANA” written in camo letters, khaki cargo shorts and black shoes.

Weiss was last seen in Bloomington on Friday, August 30 at approximately 7:45 p.m. Indiana University began classes this week.

Anyone with information regarding Weiss’ whereabouts is asked to call the IU Bloomington Police Department at 812-855-4111 or contact police by dialing 911.