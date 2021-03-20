Silver Alert issued for missing Indianapolis teen believed to be in danger

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Izabella Fisher, a 17 year old white female, 5 feet tall, 100 pounds, brown hair with green eyes, and last seen in a black sedan. Izabella is believed to be with a black male, with long braids and glasses, wearing a hoodie with red lettering, black pants, and white, black, and red athletic shoes.
Izabella is missing from Indianapolis, Indiana and was last seen on Friday, March 19, 2021 at 9:44 pm. She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.
If you have any information on Izabella Fisher, contact the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police at 317-327-6540 or 911.