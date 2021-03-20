Silver Alert issued for missing Indianapolis teen believed to be in danger

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Izabella Fisher, a 17 year old white female, 5 feet tall, 100 pounds, brown hair with green eyes, and last seen in a black sedan. Izabella is believed to be with a black male, with long braids and glasses, wearing a hoodie with red lettering, black pants, and white, black, and red athletic shoes.

Silver Alert person of interest

Izabella is missing from Indianapolis, Indiana and was last seen on Friday, March 19, 2021 at 9:44 pm. She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Izabella Fisher, contact the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police at 317-327-6540 or 911.