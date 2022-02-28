Edward Moore

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Edward Moore, a 73 year old black male, 6 feet 8 inches tall, 250 pounds, black hair with brown eyes, last seen wearing a blue Colts hat, navy blue jacket, blue and gray t-shirt with khaki jeans, and driving a red 2019 Hyundai Kona with Indiana plate 670LDF.

Edward is missing from Indianapolis and was last seen on Monday, February 28, 2022 11:00 am. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Edward Moore, contact the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department at 317-327-6541 or 911.