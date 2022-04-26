A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Alexia Forte, a 17 year old black female, 5 feet 6 inches tall, 135 pounds, brown hair with brown eyes, last seen driving a white 2006 Mazda 6S with an Indiana Plate of 615BSA.

Alexia is missing from Indianapolis, Indiana and was last seen on Sunday, April 24, 2022 at 4:30 am. She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Alexia Forte, contact the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department at 317-327-6130 or 911.