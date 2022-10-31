FLOYD COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared.

The Floyd County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the disappearance of Diana Szostecki, described by police as a 65-year-old white female, 5 feet 3 inches tall, 140 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes. Police said Szostecki was last seen Thursday at 6:15 p.m.

Szostecki is missing from Floyds Knobs, which is 115 miles south of Indianapolis. Police said she is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Diana Szostecki, contact the Floyd County Sheriff’s Department at 812-948-5400 or 911.